“We hope to make Never Again a reality” – Nadia Murad on Armenian Genocide

YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. Nobel Peace Prize laureate and human rights activist Nadia Murad has called for acknowledgment of the Armenian Genocide in order to prevent genocides in the future.

“Yesterday marked the commemoration of the 1915 Armenian Genocide. By acknowledging and remembering past and ongoing genocides, we hope to make 'never again' a reality”, Murad tweeted on April 25, a day after the Armenian Genocide Commemoration Day, April 24.

