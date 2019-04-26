Trump says will soon host China’s Xi at White House

YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump will soon host President of China Xi Jinping at the White House, Reuters reports.

The White House said that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer would travel to Beijing for additional talks on a trade dispute that has led to tit-for-tat tariffs between the two countries.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, who will lead the Beijing talks for China, will also travel to Washington for more discussions starting on May 8, it said.

“The subjects of next week’s discussions will cover trade issues including intellectual property, forced technology transfer, non-tariff barriers, agriculture, services, purchases, and enforcement,” the White House said.