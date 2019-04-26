China welcomes participation of all countries to One Belt One Road initiative - Xi Jinping 

YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. One Belt One Road initiative is not a closed club. Beijing welcomes the participation of all countries which wish to join, President of China Xi Jinping said during the opening ceremony of Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, reports RIA Novosti.

“One Belt One Road initiative is not a closed club… Together we will create new opportunities for cooperation within the frames of One Belt One Road initiative”, he said.

The Chinese President said the initiative aims at expanding the practical cooperation and communication in order to jointly fight the risks and challenges, as well as reach common development.

The 2nd Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation is taking place in Beijing from April 25 to 27.

The Forum is attended by 37 heads of state and government.

All events of the Forum will be chaired by the Chinese President.

