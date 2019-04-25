PM Pashinyan attends requiem service of Editor-in- Chief of “Hayastani Hanrapetutyun” newspaper

YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attended the requiem service of the Editor-in- Chief of “Hayastani Hanrapetutyun” newspaper (Republic of Armenia), Honored Journalist of Armenia Tigran Farmanyan in the St. Hovhannes Church. ARMENPRESS reports that the Prime Minister expressed condolences to Tigran Farmanyan’s relatives.

After a long illness, the honored journalist of Armenia Tigran Farmanyan died on the morning of April 24.

Farmanyan held the title of Honorary Journalist of Armenia. He was 66 years old.

Tigran Farmanyan was with Hayastani Hanrapetutyun as Editor-in-chief since 2001.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan