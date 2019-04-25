Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 April

President of Artsakh meets actors of Stepanakert State Dramatic Theater named after Vahram Papazyan


YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan on April 25 held a meeting with young actors of the Stepanakert State Dramatic Theater named after Vahram Papazyan, the President’s Office told Armenpress.

Issues related to the theater and republic's theatrical life were on the discussion agenda.

The President noted with satisfaction that a group of talented young actors has already been formed in Artsakh, considering it among the important foundations of the theater's future.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




