Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 25-04-19
YEREVAN, 25 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 25 April, USD exchange rate up by 0.01 drams to 481.57 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 5.77 drams to 536.23 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.14 drams to 7.42 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 6.54 drams to 620.02 drams.
The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.
Gold price down by 62.29 drams to 19688.75 drams. Silver price down by 2.32 drams to 229.22 drams. Platinum price down by 77.13 drams to 13702.31 drams.
- 17:39 President of Artsakh meets actors of Stepanakert State Dramatic Theater named after Vahram Papazyan
- 17:31 Presidential Palace to host exhibitions: President Sarkissian visits Ara Sargsyan and Hakob Kojoyan House Museum
- 17:23 Tens of thousands commemorate Armenian Genocide in LA, Mayor Garcetti and congressmen in attendance
- 17:16 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 25-04-19
- 17:15 Asian Stocks - 25-04-19
- 17:05 Pashinyan slams Erdogan for “extreme hate speech”, “insult to Armenian people and humanity” over April 24 remarks
- 16:26 Prison warden resigns after scandalous revelations
- 16:25 Armenian community of Greece commemorates 104th anniversary of Genocide with protest march in Athens
- 16:04 Minister of Justice orders internal investigation at Armavir prison following NSS revelations
- 15:40 Cyprus supports Armenia’s efforts for international recognition of Genocide, says President
- 15:17 President of Artsakh holds working consultation in Askeran town
- 14:43 Cabinet approves 2018 state budget performance annual report
- 14:28 Armenian Ambassador visits Federal Parliament of Austria
- 14:25 Armenian President holds meeting with Dutch Ambassador
- 14:23 President Sarkissian holds meeting with philanthropists George and Caroline Najarian
- 14:13 Garo Paylan urges Turkish parliament to hold parliamentary discussion on Armenian Genocide
- 14:07 European Court of Human Rights delivers judgments in Levon-Ter Petrosyan v. Armenia March 2008 case
- 13:47 France is going to contribute to recognition of Armenian Genocide as a crime against humanity - PM Édouard Philippe
- 13:44 Russian military representatives in Armenia for partnership meeting
- 13:43 Armenian military representatives travel to Russia to review paratroopers training
- 13:38 Armenian military representatives take part at CSTO meeting in Moscow
- 13:16 ‘Let us recommit ourselves to making certain that we never forget Armenian Genocide’ – Governor of California
- 12:43 Pashinyan urges to change whole policy in culture sector
- 12:21 Artsakh FM meets with Vice President of Uruguay
- 12:19 Pashinyans host visiting Armenian-American school children
- 12:15 ‘Why You Should Go to Armenia Now, in 15 Inspiring Photos’: Bloomberg
- 12:11 Armenia to be represented at Viva Technology Paris international exhibition in separate pavilion
- 11:54 Birthday on April 24 makes an Armenian feel responsible for smth bigger than himself – Alexis Ohanian
- 11:40 April 25 – World Malaria Day
- 11:35 President of Argentina addresses Armenian community on April 24
- 11:22 First ever living donor liver transplant surgery in Armenia's history completed successfully
- 11:12 International Organization of La Francophonie commemorates 104th anniversary of Armenian Genocide
- 10:54 Armenian, Belarusian defense ministers approve 2019 bilateral military cooperation plan
- 10:36 Artsakh’s international recognition is the best response to genocidal policy – presidential spox
- 10:30 “We made a promise we would never forget the Armenian Genocide” – Kim Kardashian
12:34, 04.23.2019
Viewed 6312 times Armenia’s delegation led by defense minister participates in Moscow Conference on International Security
15:14, 04.23.2019
Viewed 5711 times Islamic State claims responsibility for Sri Lanka attacks
10:00, 04.23.2019
Viewed 5537 times Parliament session continues – LIVE
16:51, 04.23.2019
Viewed 5015 times President Bako Sahakyan visits editorial office of "Azat Artsakh" newspaper
16:31, 04.23.2019
Viewed 3704 times 108-year-old survivor of Armenian Genocide to visit Yerevan memorial on April 24 remembrance day