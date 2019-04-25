Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 25-04-19

YEREVAN, 25 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 25 April, USD exchange rate up by 0.01 drams to 481.57 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 5.77 drams to 536.23 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.14 drams to 7.42 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 6.54 drams to 620.02 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 62.29 drams to 19688.75 drams. Silver price down by 2.32 drams to 229.22 drams. Platinum price down by 77.13 drams to 13702.31 drams.