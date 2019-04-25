Minister of Justice orders internal investigation at Armavir prison following NSS revelations

YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. Following a recent search operation by the National Security Service at a prison, Minister of Justice Artak Zeynalyan has ordered an internal investigation at the Armavir Correctional Facility after agents discovered violations.

“I have ordered an internal investigation to reveal comprehensive and objective information and inform the public,” Zeynalyan told reporters today.

On April 23, the National Security Service said it has revealed that an inmate at a prison ran a gang from his jail cell. Agents discovered contraband at the jail, and even discovered major security violations. Particularly, an inmate was freely standing outside his prison cell when agents arrived.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan