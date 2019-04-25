President of Artsakh holds working consultation in Askeran town

YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan convened a working consultation devoted to the process of implementation and results of the Artsakh Republic President’s program of 2018 and programs for 2019 in Askeran town, the Artsakh Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Members of the Cabinet, responsible officials of the regional administration delivered corresponding reports.

President Sahakyan gave concrete instructions to the heads of the concerned bodies for proper solution of the discussed issues.

Speaker of Parliament Ashot Ghulyan, minister of state Grigory Martirosyan and other officials were present at the consultation.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan