Armenian military representatives travel to Russia to review paratroopers training


YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. Armenian military representatives have departed to Ryazan, Russia on April 23 to get familiarized with the training of the officer staff of the Armenian Armed Forces paratroopers units at the local command academy.

