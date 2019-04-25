Armenian military representatives travel to Russia to review paratroopers training
YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. Armenian military representatives have departed to Ryazan, Russia on April 23 to get familiarized with the training of the officer staff of the Armenian Armed Forces paratroopers units at the local command academy.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
- 14:23 President Sarkissian holds meeting with philanthropists George and Caroline Najarian
- 14:13 Garo Paylan urges Turkish parliament to hold parliamentary discussion on Armenian Genocide
- 13:47 France is going to contribute to recognition of Armenian Genocide as a crime against humanity - PM Édouard Philippe
- 13:44 Russian military representatives in Armenia for partnership meeting
- 13:43 Armenian military representatives travel to Russia to review paratroopers training
- 13:38 Armenian military representatives take part at CSTO meeting in Moscow
- 13:16 ‘Let us recommit ourselves to making certain that we never forget Armenian Genocide’ – Governor of California
- 12:43 Pashinyan urges to change whole policy in culture sector
- 12:21 Artsakh FM meets with Vice President of Uruguay
- 12:19 Pashinyans host visiting Armenian-American school children
- 12:15 ‘Why You Should Go to Armenia Now, in 15 Inspiring Photos’: Bloomberg
- 12:11 Armenia to be represented at Viva Technology Paris international exhibition in separate pavilion
- 11:54 Birthday on April 24 makes an Armenian feel responsible for smth bigger than himself – Alexis Ohanian
- 11:40 April 25 – World Malaria Day
- 11:35 President of Argentina addresses Armenian community on April 24
- 11:22 First ever living donor liver transplant surgery in Armenia's history completed successfully
- 11:12 International Organization of La Francophonie commemorates 104th anniversary of Armenian Genocide
- 10:54 Armenian, Belarusian defense ministers approve 2019 bilateral military cooperation plan
- 10:36 Artsakh’s international recognition is the best response to genocidal policy – presidential spox
- 10:30 “We made a promise we would never forget the Armenian Genocide” – Kim Kardashian
- 10:05 “Man is capable of worst when he forgets what ties him with neighbors” – Emmanuel Macron’s Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day statement
- 09:53 Armenian Ambassador to China is confident his generation will see the international recognition of Genocide
- 09:42 OAS Secretary General calls on Latin American countries to impose sanctions on Venezuela
- 09:38 Russia-North Korea summit begins in Vladivostok
- 08:54 European Stocks - 24-04-19
- 08:51 US stocks down - 24-04-19
- 08:49 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 24-04-19
- 08:48 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 24-04-19
- 08:46 Oil Prices - 24-04-19
- 04.24-21:27 Road to justice is long and difficult but the truth will never retreat– Serj Tankian
- 04.24-21:22 Colorado House of Representatives recognizes independence of Artsakh
- 04.24-21:17 There will be no limitations over Russian TV channels in Armenia – Pashinyan
- 04.24-20:38 Pashinyan highlights restoration of direct contacts between Russia and Ukraine
- 04.24-20:26 Armenian Genocide recognition is important for preventing possible genocides in the future – PM Pashinyan
- 04.24-20:12 Armenia makes part of the payment required for the acquisition of Su-30 fighter jets
12:34, 04.23.2019
Viewed 6298 times Armenia’s delegation led by defense minister participates in Moscow Conference on International Security
15:14, 04.23.2019
Viewed 5696 times Islamic State claims responsibility for Sri Lanka attacks
10:00, 04.23.2019
Viewed 5524 times Parliament session continues – LIVE
16:51, 04.23.2019
Viewed 4998 times President Bako Sahakyan visits editorial office of "Azat Artsakh" newspaper
16:31, 04.23.2019
Viewed 3665 times 108-year-old survivor of Armenian Genocide to visit Yerevan memorial on April 24 remembrance day