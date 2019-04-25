Russian military representatives in Armenia for partnership meeting
YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. In accordance to the cooperation plan between the Armenian and Russian Defense Ministries, a working group of the Russian military has arrived to Armenia to participate at a meeting on partnership in the radiation, chemical and biological defense sector, the defense ministry said in a news release.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
