Pashinyan urges to change whole policy in culture sector

YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. During today’s Cabinet meeting Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan urged to create such conditions so that people, living, working and studying in Armenia, will have a chance to become renowned musicians.

“Our entire policy in the culture sector must change, and we should put it on another logic. For instance, today we have young artists such as Sergey Khachatryan, Narek Hakhnazaryan and others, and we need to answer to a very simple question: why these people needed to leave Armenia in order to become renowned musicians? This is a very simple, practical issue which we must solve. We must create conditions for the people living, working and studying in Armenia to have a chance to become famous musicians”, the PM said.

He stated that maybe the problem comes from music schools and the operation system of these schools.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan