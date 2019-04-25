Armenia to be represented at Viva Technology Paris international exhibition in separate pavilion
YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. Armenia will be represented at the Viva Technology International Exhibition in Paris with a separate pavilion, minister of transport, communication and information technologies Hakob Arshakyan said during today’s Cabinet session.
“Next month we will have an Armenian pavilion at the Viva Tech Paris international exhibition which is a result of cooperation with the technological companies, as well as the Armenian foreign ministry”, the minister.
The Viva Technology Paris will take place on May 16-18.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
