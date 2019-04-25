April 25 – World Malaria Day

YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. April 25 has been declared as a World Malaria Day by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2007, the healthcare ministry of Armenia told Armenpress.

“Zero malaria starts with me” – this is this year’s slogan of the Day.

After more than a decade of steady advances in fighting malaria, progress has levelled off. According to WHO’s latest World malaria report, no significant gains were made in reducing malaria cases in the period 2015 to 2017. The estimated number of malaria deaths in 2017, at 435 000, remained virtually unchanged over the previous year.

Urgent action is needed to get the global response to malaria back on track – and ownership of the challenge lies in the hands of countries most affected by malaria. On World Malaria Day 2019, WHO joins the RBM Partnership to End Malaria, the African Union Commission and other partner organizations in promoting “Zero malaria starts with me,” a grassroots campaign that aims to keep malaria high on the political agenda, mobilize additional resources, and empower communities to take ownership of malaria prevention and care.

No cases of malaria have been recorded in Armenia since 2006, and in 2011 the WHO named Armenia as a malaria-free country.

“Today, on the occasion of the World Malaria Day, we express our solidarity to all forces fighting against malaria in the world and express hope to ensure the prevention of malaria rebirth in Armenia through joint efforts”, the healthcare ministry said in a statement.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan