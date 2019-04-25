Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 April

First ever living donor liver transplant surgery in Armenia's history completed successfully


YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. For the first time ever, a living donor liver transplantation has been carried out in Armenia, Healthcare Minister Arsen Torosyan said at the Cabinet meeting today.

He said the transplantation was made at the Astghik Medical Center in Yerevan with assistance of Russian medics. The donor and patients were a daughter and mother.

“I wanna say that we will develop this direction. We have many patients in need of kidney and liver transplants,” he said, adding that next year’s budget will have spending increase to support the patients.

 

