International Organization of La Francophonie commemorates 104th anniversary of Armenian Genocide

YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. The International Organization of La Francophonie has honored the 104th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide on April 24, 2019.

“On this day of commemoration the Francophonie entirely shares the pain and resilience of the Armenian nation. To commemorate means to respect the memory of the victims”, the organization tweeted on its official account.

En cette journée de commémoration, la Francophonie s'associe pleinement à la douleur et à la résilience du peuple arménien. Perpétuer la mémoire c'est honorer les victimes. #Arménie — La Francophonie (@OIFfrancophonie) 24 апреля 2019 г.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan