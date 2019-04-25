Armenian, Belarusian defense ministers approve 2019 bilateral military cooperation plan
YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. Armenian defense minister Davit Tonoyan on April 24 met with defense minister of Belarus, Lieutenant General Andrei Ravkov in Moscow, the Armenian defense ministry told Armenpress.
During the meeting the two ministers approved the 2019 bilateral military cooperation plan. It includes nearly two dozen actions in the fields of combat readiness, operative planning, communication, capital construction, defense cooperation and etc.
The officials also agreed to organize high-level mutual visits.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
