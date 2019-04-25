Artsakh’s international recognition is the best response to genocidal policy – presidential spox

YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. The recognition of Artsakh by the US state of Colorado is a result of another victory of Armenia-Artsakh-Diaspora trinity, Davit Babayan – spokesperson of the President of Artsakh, told ARMENPRESS, expressing gratitude to all those who have been involved in these works.

“A respective consistent work has been carried out, and the fact that we reached this victory is very important. Moreover, this has taken place on April 24 which is quite symbolic. This is the best response to the genocidal policy that Artsakh is recognized by the international community, the civilized states. This is a great victory for us. We thank all those who have been involved in this work, we also thank the brotherly people of Colorado and the MPs. This is a really great victory and at the same time obliging for us to continue this policy. I think there will also be other victories. We should understand one thing clearly: if we are united and carry out right work, everything is possible”, Davit Babayan said.

Asked what cooperation prospects are possible with Colorado following the recognition, the Artsakh Presidential spokesman said they first of all imagine the cooperation in the humanitarian sector.

“Colorado is an interesting and unique form, and we see promising prospects for mutual partnership”, he said.

On April 24 the House of Representatives of the US state of Colorado adopted a resolution condemning the Armenian Genocide, at the same time recognizing the independence of Artsakh in a separate point.

