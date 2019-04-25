“We made a promise we would never forget the Armenian Genocide” – Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian at the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan in 2015

YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. Armenian-American reality TV star Kim Kardashian has commemorated the Armenian Genocide on April 24th by tweeting : “We made a promise we would never forget the Armenian genocide”, with the photo of a myosotis flower, the official symbol of the Armenian Genocide centennial commemoration events.

We made a promise we would never forget the Armenian genocide pic.twitter.com/Q9DWvPpn09 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) 24 апреля 2019 г.

She also re-tweeted The Promise producer Eric Esrailian’s photo from a visit to the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan in 2018.

Kim Kardashian and her sisters personally visited the memorial during a trip to Armenia in 2015.

The reality TV star also shared photos from her husband Kanye West’s Yerevan concert of the same year.

Khloe Kardashian also honored the 104th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide by sharing a quote by Armenian-American writer William Saroyan on Instagram: "Go ahead, destroy Armenia. See if you can do it. Send them into the desert without bread or water. Burn their homes and churches. Then see if they will not laugh, sing and pray again. For when two of them meet anywhere in the world, see if they will not create a New Armenia".

