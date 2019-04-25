“Man is capable of worst when he forgets what ties him with neighbors” – Emmanuel Macron’s Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day statement

President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron at the Yerevan Armenian Genocide memorial in October 2018

YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. President of France Emmanuel Macron has honored the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims on April 24 with the following statement:

“On April 24, we officially commemorate the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims, in order to remember that man is capable of doing the worst when he forgets what ties him with his neighbor, and in order to be coherent that history does not repeat its mistakes,” Macron tweeted.

Aujourd’hui, 24 avril, nous commémorons officiellement le génocide arménien, pour nous souvenir que l’Homme est capable du pire lorsqu’il oublie ce qui le lie à son prochain, et pour faire en sorte que l’Histoire ne répète pas ses erreurs. https://t.co/tJFCHwscYY — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) 24 апреля 2019 г.

On April 24, 2019 the 104th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide was commemorated at the Paris City Hall in participation of Mayor Anne Hidalgo. This year’s event was the first National Commemoration Day of the Armenian Genocide, an annual event that will take place after Macron’s decree on adding the remembrance day in the French national calendar.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan