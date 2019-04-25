Armenian Ambassador to China is confident his generation will see the international recognition of Genocide

BEIJING, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Embassy in China has organized the 1915 Armenian Genocide commemoration event on April 24, Armenpress correspondent reports.

The event was attended by Armenian Ambassador to China Sergey Manasaryan, Governor of Lori Province Andrey Ghukasyan, who arrived in China to participate in the Belt and Road Forum, as well as a number of representatives of the Armenian community.

Ambassador Sergey Manasaryan in his remarks stated that the international recognition of the Armenian Genocide and the ongoing actions directed for this purpose are one of the main foreign policy priorities of Armenia.

“A year ago serious changes have taken place in Armenia, and in my opinion, these changes are gradually being noticed, such as fight against corruption, monopolies and etc. The national values have remained unchanged, which also include the international recognition of the genocide. Nothing has changed here, and it has been reaffirmed in the new action plan of the government”, he said.

According to the Ambassador, the international recognition of the Armenian Genocide is taking place quite late, but it has its subjective reasons because Armenia didn’t have strong and independent statehood.

“When Armenia appeared on the map, the process of international recognition of the genocide started that time, and it continues also today”, he said.

The Ambassador is confident that his generation will see the international recognition of the Armenian Genocide. “For this purpose the joint work of state structures, Diaspora and lobbyist organizations operating there is very important”, Manasaryan stated.

In his turn Lori Governor Andrey Ghukasyan noted that Armenia’s development and prosperity must be the response to the genocide. “For instance, in our province I must take a lot of actions to bring positive changes. This will be my response to this tragedy. If we all think and work in a similar way, we will achieve great success”, he said.

A candlelight vigil was organized during the event, as well as a documentary about Soghomon Tehlirian was screened.

Reported by Karen Khachatryan

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan