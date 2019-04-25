OAS Secretary General calls on Latin American countries to impose sanctions on Venezuela

YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. Secretary General of the Organization of American States (OAS) Luis Almagro called on the countries of Latin American to follow the example of the US, Canada and the EU and impose sanctions on Venezuela, reports TASS.

“All countries of Latin America, all those who are in the Lima Group, should impose sanctions”, the OAS Secretary General said. “The lack of food is a result of actions by Maduro’s administration who started leading the country before the sanctions were imposed”, he added.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan