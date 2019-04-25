NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 24-04-19
NEW YORK, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. Precious metals prices for 24 April:
“Armenpress” reports the price of gold futures is up by 0.53% to $1278.10, silver futures is up by 0.88% to $14.90, while platinum futures is down by 0.37% to $888.00.
The measurement unit is 1 troy ounce (31.1 grams).
New York’s NYMEХ (New York Merchantile Exchange) is a US futures market founded in 1882. Currently trade is carried out by the exchange’s two divisions, the NYMEX Division and the COMEX Division, the first one designed for trades of oil, gas, platinum, palladium, ethanol, coal, electricity and carbon dioxide emissions, the second one for gold, silver, copper and aluminum.
- 10:05 “Man is capable of worst when he forgets what ties him with neighbors” – Emmanuel Macron’s Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day statement
- 09:53 Armenian Ambassador to China is confident his generation will see the international recognition of Genocide
- 09:42 OAS Secretary General calls on Latin American countries to impose sanctions on Venezuela
- 09:38 Russia-North Korea summit begins in Vladivostok
- 08:54 European Stocks - 24-04-19
- 08:51 US stocks down - 24-04-19
- 08:49 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 24-04-19
- 08:48 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 24-04-19
- 08:46 Oil Prices - 24-04-19
- 04.24-21:27 Road to justice is long and difficult but the truth will never retreat– Serj Tankian
- 04.24-21:22 Colorado House of Representatives recognizes independence of Artsakh
- 04.24-21:17 There will be no limitations over Russian TV channels in Armenia – Pashinyan
- 04.24-20:38 Pashinyan highlights restoration of direct contacts between Russia and Ukraine
- 04.24-20:26 Armenian Genocide recognition is important for preventing possible genocides in the future – PM Pashinyan
- 04.24-20:12 Armenia makes part of the payment required for the acquisition of Su-30 fighter jets
- 04.24-19:46 Erdoğan sends letter to Aram Ateshian with traditional content
- 04.24-19:07 Former Chief Compulsory Officer of Judicial Acts of Armenia seeks political asylum in Russia
- 04.24-18:33 Armenian Assembly of America assesses Trump’s April 24 statement missed opportunity to end genocide denial
- 04.24-17:29 Serzh Sargsyan pays tribute to memory of Armenian Genocide victims in Tsitsernakaberd Memorial
- 04.24-17:17 “We commemorate the Meds Yeghern and honor the memory of those who suffered in one of the worst mass atrocities of the 20th century” – US President Donald Trump’s statement on Armenian Remembrance Day
- 04.24-16:52 "We join Armenian communities in Canada and around the world to honor memory of Armenian Genocide victims" - Justin Trudeau
- 04.24-16:48 Knesset lawmakers call on Israel to recognize Armenian Genocide
- 04.24-16:23 ‘It is Israel’s moral obligation to recognize Armenian Genocide’: Journalist Yossi Melman for Foreign Policy
- 04.24-16:08 Yerevan Mayor visits very special centenarian citizens on April 24
- 04.24-16:05 Thousands of people in LA expected to march commemorating Armenian Genocide
- 04.24-16:02 Century later, Armenian Genocide survivor among visitors at Yerevan memorial
- 04.24-16:00 Obituary: Hayastani Hanrapetutyun daily editor-in-chief Tigran Farmanyan dies at 66
- 04.24-15:55 Turkish police ban holding Armenian Genocide commemoration event in Istanbul’s Sultanahmet Square
- 04.24-15:52 “I curse the perpetrators of the Armenian Genocide” – Garo Paylan
- 04.24-15:47 Artsakh FM meets with members of Board of Directors of Uruguayan Human Rights Defenders Institute
- 04.24-15:30 How an Armenian-American entrepreneur built a business on good hair and travel – Forbes on Linet Keshishian
- 04.24-15:11 Memory is essential to avoid repeating past mistakes, EPP President on Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day
- 04.24-15:10 2019 Aurora Prize nominees announced
- 04.24-14:22 Armenian Ambassador to Ukraine attends round-table discussion dedicated to 104th anniversary of Armenian Genocide
- 04.24-14:19 France marks 1st National Day of Remembrance of Armenian Genocide
12:34, 04.23.2019
Viewed 6258 times Armenia’s delegation led by defense minister participates in Moscow Conference on International Security
15:14, 04.23.2019
Viewed 5671 times Islamic State claims responsibility for Sri Lanka attacks
10:00, 04.23.2019
Viewed 5502 times Parliament session continues – LIVE
16:51, 04.23.2019
Viewed 4971 times President Bako Sahakyan visits editorial office of "Azat Artsakh" newspaper
16:31, 04.23.2019
Viewed 3581 times 108-year-old survivor of Armenian Genocide to visit Yerevan memorial on April 24 remembrance day