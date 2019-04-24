Road to justice is long and difficult but the truth will never retreat– Serj Tankian

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Singer, composer, soloist of System of a Down rock group Serj Tankian made a post on his Instagram page over the Armenian Genocide.

“The road to justice is long and difficult but the truth will never retreat.

For more information on today's March for Justice in Los Angeles to collectively demand justice from Turkey and commemorate the Armenian Genocide, please check out the link in my bio”, ARMENPRESS reports Tankian wrote.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan