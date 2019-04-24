Road to justice is long and difficult but the truth will never retreat– Serj Tankian
YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Singer, composer, soloist of System of a Down rock group Serj Tankian made a post on his Instagram page over the Armenian Genocide.
“The road to justice is long and difficult but the truth will never retreat.
For more information on today's March for Justice in Los Angeles to collectively demand justice from Turkey and commemorate the Armenian Genocide, please check out the link in my bio”, ARMENPRESS reports Tankian wrote.
Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan
- 21:22 Colorado House of Representatives recognizes independence of Artsakh
- 21:17 There will be no limitations over Russian TV channels in Armenia – Pashinyan
- 20:38 Pashinyan highlights restoration of direct contacts between Russia and Ukraine
- 20:26 Armenian Genocide recognition is important for preventing possible genocides in the future – PM Pashinyan
- 20:12 Armenia makes part of the payment required for the acquisition of Su-30 fighter jets
- 19:46 Erdoğan sends letter to Aram Ateshian with traditional content
- 19:07 Former Chief Compulsory Officer of Judicial Acts of Armenia seeks political asylum in Russia
- 18:33 Armenian Assembly of America assesses Trump’s April 24 statement missed opportunity to end genocide denial
- 17:29 Serzh Sargsyan pays tribute to memory of Armenian Genocide victims in Tsitsernakaberd Memorial
- 17:17 “We commemorate the Meds Yeghern and honor the memory of those who suffered in one of the worst mass atrocities of the 20th century” – US President Donald Trump’s statement on Armenian Remembrance Day
- 16:52 "We join Armenian communities in Canada and around the world to honor memory of Armenian Genocide victims" - Justin Trudeau
- 16:48 Knesset lawmakers call on Israel to recognize Armenian Genocide
- 16:23 ‘It is Israel’s moral obligation to recognize Armenian Genocide’: Journalist Yossi Melman for Foreign Policy
- 16:08 Yerevan Mayor visits very special centenarian citizens on April 24
- 16:05 Thousands of people in LA expected to march commemorating Armenian Genocide
- 16:02 Century later, Armenian Genocide survivor among visitors at Yerevan memorial
- 16:00 Obituary: Hayastani Hanrapetutyun daily editor-in-chief Tigran Farmanyan dies at 66
- 15:55 Turkish police ban holding Armenian Genocide commemoration event in Istanbul’s Sultanahmet Square
- 15:52 “I curse the perpetrators of the Armenian Genocide” – Garo Paylan
- 15:47 Artsakh FM meets with members of Board of Directors of Uruguayan Human Rights Defenders Institute
- 15:30 How an Armenian-American entrepreneur built a business on good hair and travel – Forbes on Linet Keshishian
- 15:11 Memory is essential to avoid repeating past mistakes, EPP President on Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day
- 15:10 2019 Aurora Prize nominees announced
- 14:22 Armenian Ambassador to Ukraine attends round-table discussion dedicated to 104th anniversary of Armenian Genocide
- 14:19 France marks 1st National Day of Remembrance of Armenian Genocide
- 13:50 Erdogan defends 1915 deportations of Armenians, lambastes France for national commemoration
- 13:44 North Korea’s Kim arrives in Vladivostok, Russia
- 13:38 Date and location of next Armenia-Azerbaijan summit will be announced when all parties agree - FM
- 13:28 Armenian defense minister, Rosoboronexport Director General discuss process of military- technical cooperation
- 13:27 PM Pashinyan, spouse Anna Hakobyan visit Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute
- 13:25 President of Artsakh pays tribute to memory of Armenian Genocide victims in Stepanakert Memorial
- 13:13 Los Angeles Unified School District may create holiday to recognize Armenian Genocide
- 13:02 Prosperous Armenia faction head highlights taking actions at all platforms for international recognition of Armenian Genocide
- 12:54 Armenian, Bulgarian foreign ministries hold political consultations in Yerevan
12:34, 04.23.2019
Viewed 6181 times Armenia’s delegation led by defense minister participates in Moscow Conference on International Security
15:14, 04.23.2019
Viewed 5623 times Islamic State claims responsibility for Sri Lanka attacks
10:00, 04.23.2019
Viewed 5456 times Parliament session continues – LIVE
16:51, 04.23.2019
Viewed 4924 times President Bako Sahakyan visits editorial office of "Azat Artsakh" newspaper
16:31, 04.23.2019
Viewed 3259 times 108-year-old survivor of Armenian Genocide to visit Yerevan memorial on April 24 remembrance day