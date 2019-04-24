Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 April

Colorado House of Representatives recognizes independence of Artsakh


YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Colorado House of Representatives adapted a resolution on April 24 condemning the Armenian Genocide, recognizing Artsakh’s independence as a separate point, ARMENPRESS reports Member of the Armenian National Committee of Western Region Simon Maghakyan told “Yerkir Media”.




