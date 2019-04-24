There will be no limitations over Russian TV channels in Armenia – Pashinyan

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. There is no censorship in Armenia, now the media is more free than ever, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan told “RBK” TV channel.

“There has always been clear TV censorship in our country. Even if we don’t call it censorship, all TV channels had been under governmental control. Now there is no censorship at all”, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan as saying.

The Armenian PM noted that Russian TV channel broadcasts will not be limited in Armenia. “Sometimes I note that there are such discussions in social networks. They say that Russian TV channels carry out anti-Armenian policy. And if they carry out anti-Armenian policy, something should be done about that”, PM Pashinyan told the Russian TV, emphasizing that anyway, there will be no limitations against Russian TV channels in Armenia.

