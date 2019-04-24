Armenian Genocide recognition is important for preventing possible genocides in the future – PM Pashinyan  

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan emphasizes that the international recognition of the Armenian Genocide is very important for Armenia, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan said during live broadcast of the "60 minutes" program of Russia 1 TV.

“You know that today is the commemoration day of the victims of the Armenian Genocide, which took place in 1915-1922 in the Ottoman Empire. This is a very important day for us and I think that this is a very important day for the entire humanity. And the process of the international recognition of the Armenian Genocide is very important for us because we think that this is a very important process for preventing all possible genocides in the future. I would like to emphasize that still in 1995 the State Duma of the Russian Federation officially recognized the Armenian Genocide and we, of course, highly appreciate Russia’s position”, Pashinyan said.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan