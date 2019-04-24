Armenia makes part of the payment required for the acquisition of Su-30 fighter jets

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has already made part of the payment required for the acquisition of Su-30 fighter jets, ARMENPRESS reports, citing “Ria Novosti”, Defense Minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan said.

He emphasized that in the 1st stage Armenia will be supplied by 4 fighter jets. “We have already paid part of the sum”, he said.

Tonoyan added that Armenia will continue buying Russian arms in the future.

