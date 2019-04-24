Armenia makes part of the payment required for the acquisition of Su-30 fighter jets
YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has already made part of the payment required for the acquisition of Su-30 fighter jets, ARMENPRESS reports, citing “Ria Novosti”, Defense Minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan said.
He emphasized that in the 1st stage Armenia will be supplied by 4 fighter jets. “We have already paid part of the sum”, he said.
Tonoyan added that Armenia will continue buying Russian arms in the future.
Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan
- 21:27 Road to justice is long and difficult but the truth will never retreat– Serj Tankian
- 21:22 Colorado House of Representatives recognizes independence of Artsakh
- 21:17 There will be no limitations over Russian TV channels in Armenia – Pashinyan
- 20:38 Pashinyan highlights restoration of direct contacts between Russia and Ukraine
- 20:26 Armenian Genocide recognition is important for preventing possible genocides in the future – PM Pashinyan
- 20:12 Armenia makes part of the payment required for the acquisition of Su-30 fighter jets
- 19:46 Erdoğan sends letter to Aram Ateshian with traditional content
- 19:07 Former Chief Compulsory Officer of Judicial Acts of Armenia seeks political asylum in Russia
- 18:33 Armenian Assembly of America assesses Trump’s April 24 statement missed opportunity to end genocide denial
- 17:29 Serzh Sargsyan pays tribute to memory of Armenian Genocide victims in Tsitsernakaberd Memorial
- 17:17 “We commemorate the Meds Yeghern and honor the memory of those who suffered in one of the worst mass atrocities of the 20th century” – US President Donald Trump’s statement on Armenian Remembrance Day
- 16:52 "We join Armenian communities in Canada and around the world to honor memory of Armenian Genocide victims" - Justin Trudeau
- 16:48 Knesset lawmakers call on Israel to recognize Armenian Genocide
- 16:23 ‘It is Israel’s moral obligation to recognize Armenian Genocide’: Journalist Yossi Melman for Foreign Policy
- 16:08 Yerevan Mayor visits very special centenarian citizens on April 24
- 16:05 Thousands of people in LA expected to march commemorating Armenian Genocide
- 16:02 Century later, Armenian Genocide survivor among visitors at Yerevan memorial
- 16:00 Obituary: Hayastani Hanrapetutyun daily editor-in-chief Tigran Farmanyan dies at 66
- 15:55 Turkish police ban holding Armenian Genocide commemoration event in Istanbul’s Sultanahmet Square
- 15:52 “I curse the perpetrators of the Armenian Genocide” – Garo Paylan
- 15:47 Artsakh FM meets with members of Board of Directors of Uruguayan Human Rights Defenders Institute
- 15:30 How an Armenian-American entrepreneur built a business on good hair and travel – Forbes on Linet Keshishian
- 15:11 Memory is essential to avoid repeating past mistakes, EPP President on Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day
- 15:10 2019 Aurora Prize nominees announced
- 14:22 Armenian Ambassador to Ukraine attends round-table discussion dedicated to 104th anniversary of Armenian Genocide
- 14:19 France marks 1st National Day of Remembrance of Armenian Genocide
- 13:50 Erdogan defends 1915 deportations of Armenians, lambastes France for national commemoration
- 13:44 North Korea’s Kim arrives in Vladivostok, Russia
- 13:38 Date and location of next Armenia-Azerbaijan summit will be announced when all parties agree - FM
- 13:28 Armenian defense minister, Rosoboronexport Director General discuss process of military- technical cooperation
- 13:27 PM Pashinyan, spouse Anna Hakobyan visit Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute
- 13:25 President of Artsakh pays tribute to memory of Armenian Genocide victims in Stepanakert Memorial
- 13:13 Los Angeles Unified School District may create holiday to recognize Armenian Genocide
- 13:02 Prosperous Armenia faction head highlights taking actions at all platforms for international recognition of Armenian Genocide
- 12:54 Armenian, Bulgarian foreign ministries hold political consultations in Yerevan
12:34, 04.23.2019
Viewed 6181 times Armenia’s delegation led by defense minister participates in Moscow Conference on International Security
15:14, 04.23.2019
Viewed 5623 times Islamic State claims responsibility for Sri Lanka attacks
10:00, 04.23.2019
Viewed 5456 times Parliament session continues – LIVE
16:51, 04.23.2019
Viewed 4924 times President Bako Sahakyan visits editorial office of "Azat Artsakh" newspaper
16:31, 04.23.2019
Viewed 3259 times 108-year-old survivor of Armenian Genocide to visit Yerevan memorial on April 24 remembrance day