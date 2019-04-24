Serzh Sargsyan pays tribute to memory of Armenian Genocide victims in Tsitsernakaberd Memorial

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Former President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on April 24 paid tribute to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims in the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial, reports Armenpress.

The third President of Armenia was accompanied by Vice President of the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) Armen Ashotyan, former MPs Vahram Baghdasaryan, Karen Avagyan and former Speaker of Parliament Galust Sahakyan.

On April 24 Armenians worldwide commemorate 104th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan