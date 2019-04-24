"We join Armenian communities in Canada and around the world to honor memory of Armenian Genocide victims" - Justin Trudeau

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has issued a statement today on the 104th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

“Today, we join Armenian communities in Canada and around the world to honour the memory of the victims of the Armenian genocide, a dark chapter in human history which must never be forgotten.

“Although more than a century has since passed, the memory of those who unjustly lost their lives and suffered reminds us that we must never respond to hatred or violence with indifference.

“As we observe this solemn day and pay tribute to the strength and spirit of the Armenian people, we also look forward to a future built on peace and mutual respect.

“The Government of Canada pays tribute to the victims of this tragedy and reaffirms its commitment to strive for a world in which nobody – regardless of faith or ethnic background – fears discrimination or persecution because of who they are," the Canadian PM said in the statement published on the official governmental website of Canada.

Trudeau visited the Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan in October 2018 during an official visit to Armenia.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan