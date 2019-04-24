Knesset lawmakers call on Israel to recognize Armenian Genocide

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Yair Lapid, Member of Parliament (Knesset) of Israel, Yesh Atid party chairman, called on the Israeli leadership to recognize the Armenian Genocide.

“The time has come for Israel to officially recognize the genocide of the Armenian people and stop giving in to Turkish pressure. We have a moral and historic responsibility to remember the genocide and to stand behind ‘never again,’” he said on Twitter as quoted by The Jerusalem Post.

Yair Lapid informed that he plans to re-propose his bill to recognize the Armenian Genocide and expressed hope the coalition will support it.

Meretz party member, Knesset lawmaker Mossi Raz also tweeted, noting: “Today we mark the holocaust of the Armenian people. The time has come for Israel to officially recognize the Armenian genocide”.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan