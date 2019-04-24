Yerevan Mayor visits very special centenarian citizens on April 24

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Mayor Hayk Marutyan visited today two very special citizens of Yerevan – 107 year old Andranik Matevosyan and 111 year old Mari Kirakosyan.

The centenarian and supercentenarian are survivors of the Armenian Genocide.

At Matevosyan’s home, the Mayor was greeted by the 107-year-old’s youngest great-grandchild – the 2 year old Razmik.

At Kirakosyan’s home, the 111-year-old told her story on how she migrated from Kütahya and initially settled in Greece, but then eventually came to Armenia in the 1940s.

Today, Armenians around the world are marking the 104th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan