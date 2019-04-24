Yerevan Mayor visits very special centenarian citizens on April 24
YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Mayor Hayk Marutyan visited today two very special citizens of Yerevan – 107 year old Andranik Matevosyan and 111 year old Mari Kirakosyan.
The centenarian and supercentenarian are survivors of the Armenian Genocide.
At Matevosyan’s home, the Mayor was greeted by the 107-year-old’s youngest great-grandchild – the 2 year old Razmik.
At Kirakosyan’s home, the 111-year-old told her story on how she migrated from Kütahya and initially settled in Greece, but then eventually came to Armenia in the 1940s.
Today, Armenians around the world are marking the 104th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
- 17:17 “We commemorate the Meds Yeghern and honor the memory of those who suffered in one of the worst mass atrocities of the 20th century” – US President Donald Trump’s statement on Armenian Remembrance Day
- 16:52 "We join Armenian communities in Canada and around the world to honor memory of Armenian Genocide victims" - Justin Trudeau
- 16:48 Knesset lawmakers call on Israel to recognize Armenian Genocide
- 16:23 ‘It is Israel’s moral obligation to recognize Armenian Genocide’: Journalist Yossi Melman for Foreign Policy
- 16:08 Yerevan Mayor visits very special centenarian citizens on April 24
- 16:05 Thousands of people in LA expected to march commemorating Armenian Genocide
- 16:02 Century later, Armenian Genocide survivor among visitors at Yerevan memorial
- 16:00 Obituary: Hayastani Hanrapetutyun daily editor-in-chief Tigran Farmanyan dies at 66
- 15:55 Turkish police ban holding Armenian Genocide commemoration event in Istanbul’s Sultanahmet Square
- 15:52 “I curse the perpetrators of the Armenian Genocide” – Garo Paylan
- 15:47 Artsakh FM meets with members of Board of Directors of Uruguayan Human Rights Defenders Institute
- 15:30 How an Armenian-American entrepreneur built a business on good hair and travel – Forbes on Linet Keshishian
- 15:11 Memory is essential to avoid repeating past mistakes, EPP President on Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day
- 15:10 2019 Aurora Prize nominees announced
- 14:22 Armenian Ambassador to Ukraine attends round-table discussion dedicated to 104th anniversary of Armenian Genocide
- 14:19 France marks 1st National Day of Remembrance of Armenian Genocide
- 13:50 Erdogan defends 1915 deportations of Armenians, lambastes France for national commemoration
- 13:44 North Korea’s Kim arrives in Vladivostok, Russia
- 13:38 Date and location of next Armenia-Azerbaijan summit will be announced when all parties agree - FM
- 13:28 Armenian defense minister, Rosoboronexport Director General discuss process of military- technical cooperation
- 13:27 PM Pashinyan, spouse Anna Hakobyan visit Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute
- 13:25 President of Artsakh pays tribute to memory of Armenian Genocide victims in Stepanakert Memorial
- 13:13 Los Angeles Unified School District may create holiday to recognize Armenian Genocide
- 13:02 Prosperous Armenia faction head highlights taking actions at all platforms for international recognition of Armenian Genocide
- 12:54 Armenian, Bulgarian foreign ministries hold political consultations in Yerevan
- 12:47 ‘Relying on ourselves should be the most important lesson learned from Armenian Genocide’, says Yerevan Mayor
- 12:41 Gathered evidence was sufficient for charges, Prosecutor General on State Oversight Service head’s indictment
- 12:32 ‘We will be consistent in international recognition of Armenian Genocide’ – PM Pashinyan addresses message
- 12:13 MP says it’s necessary to act from demanding positions on matter of Armenian Genocide
- 11:43 Artsakh FM meets with former President of Uruguay Jose Mujica in Montevideo
- 11:31 Armenia consistently moves forward issue of prevention of genocides in international agenda – FM
- 11:28 Ara Guler’s works hailed as ‘inspiration for future generations’ as exhibition opens at London’s Saatchi
- 11:00 Nicolas Aznavour calls on to come to Armenia and make the country more prosperous
- 10:54 “What took place in 1915 was one of worst atrocities of 20th century” – US Ambassador
- 10:47 Most correct way is Armenia’s strengthening – Vice Speaker of Parliament
12:34, 04.23.2019
Viewed 6132 times Armenia’s delegation led by defense minister participates in Moscow Conference on International Security
15:14, 04.23.2019
Viewed 5592 times Islamic State claims responsibility for Sri Lanka attacks
10:00, 04.23.2019
Viewed 5428 times Parliament session continues – LIVE
16:51, 04.23.2019
Viewed 4875 times President Bako Sahakyan visits editorial office of "Azat Artsakh" newspaper
16:31, 04.23.2019
Viewed 3047 times 108-year-old survivor of Armenian Genocide to visit Yerevan memorial on April 24 remembrance day