Artsakh FM meets with members of Board of Directors of Uruguayan Human Rights Defenders Institute

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. On April 23, the delegation headed by Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Masis Mayilian, who is on a working visit to Montevideo, met with members of the Board of Directors of the Human Rights Defenders Institute of Uruguay Dr. Juan Faroppa Fontana and Dra. Mariana Blengio Valdes. The meeting took place at the National Institute of Human Rights of Uruguay, the Artsakh MFA told Armenpress.

The Foreign Minister and the Uruguayan human rights activists discussed the current situation in the field of human rights protection in Artsakh, as well as the existing challenges and achievements.

Masis Mayilian stressed that human rights are universal values and should be accessible to all without exception, regardless of the country's status. In this context, he noted the importance of establishing cooperation between the Human Rights Defender’s Offices of Artsakh and other countries, which, in turn, will contribute to the achievements in the sphere.

The sides stressed the importance of general and comprehensive implementation of the provisions of the UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

At the end of the meeting, the sides discussed the prospects of cooperation between the Human Rights Defender’s Offices of the two countries.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan