How an Armenian-American entrepreneur built a business on good hair and travel – Forbes on Linet Keshishian

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Forbes has published an article about LA-based Armenian-American hairstylist Linet Keshishian, aka Linet K., and her success story as an entrepreneur.

Linet K. describes herself as "a self-made Armenian-American entrepreneur."

She told Forbes that she has been to 58 countries and travels regularly to work with high-profile celebrities and top modeling agencies. Her business, Linet K., was born during her experiences in traveling. “From dry airplanes to chlorinated swimming pools to hotels with subpar shampoo, Keshishian soon discovered that travel can take a toll on your hair. So she combined her California-honed skills for creating perfectly blended highlights and beautifully styled hair with her talent for dealing with beauty on the road”, Forbes wrote.

“Traveling across the world provides a priceless education on so many levels," says Keshishian. "I’ve met countless men and women entrepreneurs in various industries across the globe and I’ve learned something valuable from every interaction. I always tell fellow stylists, business owners, family and friends to travel if they really want to understand more about everything in life,” Keshishian told Forbes.

This blend of creativity and attention to detail has made her one of the most sought-after talents in Beverly Hills and has allowed her to stand out in the competitive world of colorists, taking her to places like New York, San Francisco and Miami. She sees each head of hair like "a blank canvas" and uses techniques ranging from beachy sunkissed balayage to transformational cuts and extensions.

Her future plans including developing a line of hair products and collaborating with major brands. “I have singlehandedly grown so much in my industry and I still feel so shy and surprised when random people or strangers recognize me for what I do," says Keshishian. "But I’m learning to embrace it and am excited to see where I can go next.”

Keshishian also gave some tips in the article about how to keep your strands looking sleek while traveling.

