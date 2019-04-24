France marks 1st National Day of Remembrance of Armenian Genocide

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. By declaring April 24th an annual day of national commemoration of the Armenian Genocide, France is reaffirming the necessity of the international recognition of the Armenian Genocide, Co-Chair of the Coordination Council of Armenian Organizations of France (CCAF) Franck Papazian said in an interview with C News, a French television network.

“First of all we would like to thank France and President Emmanuel Macron, who made a truly important step by declaring April 24th a national remembrance day of the Armenian Genocide in the French calendar. At the same time, this is a message addressed to the entire world that France is reaffirming the necessity for the Armenian Genocide to get international recognition and especially by Turkey, who is denying it for already 104 years, and by the President of Turkey, who is satisfied with completely absurd negation,” Papazian said.

President Macron signed a law on April 11 that every year April 24th will be marked as the National Remembrance Day of the Armenian Genocide in France.

Today, PM Edouard Philippe will participate in the commemoration ceremony in Paris that will take place 18:45 local time near the Komitas statue in the French capital.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan