North Korea’s Kim arrives in Vladivostok, Russia

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un arrived in the Russian city of Vladivostok on April 24, reports TASS.

His armored train arrived at Vladivostok’s railway station at 11:01 Moscow time.

Primorye Governor Oleg Kozhemyako, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov and Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora welcomed Kim upon his arrival. A military orchestra of the guard of honor greeted Kim at the station square.

On April 25, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The sides will discuss peaceful settlement of the nuclear issue on the Korean Peninsula and ensuring security in Northeast Asia. Kim and Putin will also discuss different aspects of bilateral relations, including on the political, economic and cultural-humanitarian agenda.