President of Artsakh pays tribute to memory of Armenian Genocide victims in Stepanakert Memorial

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan on April 24 visited the Stepanakert Memorial Complex to lay flowers at the monument of innocent victims of the 1915 Armenian Genocide, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The President was accompanied by the top officials of the Republic.

On April 24 Armenians worldwide commemorate 104th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan