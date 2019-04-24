Los Angeles Unified School District may create holiday to recognize Armenian Genocide

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. The Los Angeles Unified School District, the second-largest school district in the country, is looking at a plan to designate April 24 as Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day and possibly close schools that day, ABC reports.

LAUSD board member Kelly Gonez asks the district to explore the idea of designating April 24 as a pupil-free or unassigned day in future school calendars, starting 2021-2022.

Her resolution asks the school superintendent to report back in 120 days on a plan to accommodate families who are commemorating the day.

Gonez also notes that LAUSD schools with higher Armenian-American populations tend to have an absentee rate twice as high as average on April 24, as Armenian families participate in marches and other community activities.

The resolution also asks the district to make sure teachers are properly teaching about the Armenian Genocide in classrooms.

The board approved the resolution, asking for a plan from the superintendent.