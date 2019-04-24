Prosperous Armenia faction head highlights taking actions at all platforms for international recognition of Armenian Genocide

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Not only the government, the parliament, but also all Armenians should take actions at different platforms for the international recognition of the Armenian Genocide, Gagik Tsarukyan – head of the Prosperous Armenia faction of Parliament, told reporters today in the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial, reports Armenpress.

“We already see that we are on the path to the international recognition of the Armenian Genocide. The recognition is the goal of the whole Armenian people. The recognition is a matter of honor not only of the government, the parliament, but all Armenians, all are working on this path, and the results are noticeable. Little time has left for Turkey to bear responsibility for this crime before the world”, he said.

Gagik Tsarukyan stated that every year all Armenians, especially on April 24, voice the issue of the recognition of the Armenian Genocide so that it will never repeat in any country.

On April 24 Armenians worldwide commemorate 104th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan