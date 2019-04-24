Armenian, Bulgarian foreign ministries hold political consultations in Yerevan

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Political consultations were held between the ministries of foreign affairs of Armenia and Bulgaria in Yerevan on April 23, the Armenian MFA told Armenpress.

The Armenian delegation was chaired by deputy FM Avet Adonts, and the Bulgarian one by deputy FM Yuri Sterk.

During the consultations a wide range of issues relating to the development of the Armenian-Bulgarian relations were discussed.

The sides also touched upon the Armenia-EU ties, the prospects of deepening the cooperation of the two countries within the Eastern Partnership and international organizations.

Deputy FM Avet Adonts thanked for the implementation of programs by the initiative of the Bulgarian Embassy in Armenia.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan