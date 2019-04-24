‘Relying on ourselves should be the most important lesson learned from Armenian Genocide’, says Yerevan Mayor
YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan visited the Tsitsernaberd Memorial on April 24 to commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, reports Armenpress.
The Mayor told reporters that lessons should be learned from the Armenian Genocide.
“This is one of the most tragic pages of our Armenian history. We need to draw lessons from here, and in my opinion, the most important lesson is that we should always be strong and rely only on ourselves”, the Yerevan Mayor said.
On April 24 Armenians worldwide commemorate 104th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
