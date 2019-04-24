Gathered evidence was sufficient for charges, Prosecutor General on State Oversight Service head’s indictment

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Prosecutor General of Armenia Arthur Davtyan reassures that the investigation concerning the temporarily suspended Head of the State Oversight Service Davit Sanasaryan is proceeding objectively and comprehensively.

Speaking to reporters today about Sanasaryan’s motion requesting to drop criminal proceedings against him, the Prosecutor General said the gathered evidence were sufficient in line with the criminal proceedings law to charge Sanasaryan.

“Most importantly he [Sanasaryan] got the right of defense and by executing this right he has already presented and will uninhibitedly present his arguments and information known to him, which, let no one doubt, will be validated with a complete, objective and comprehensive investigation,” he said.

He said Sanasaryan’s motion requesting to drop criminal proceedings contains information that must be validated.

Addressing Sanasaryan’s claims that the case has been instructed upon him, Davtyan assured that if the prosecutor in charge will happen to have such information or will see such risks he will immediately drop the proceedings.

On April 18, Sanasaryan was indicted by the National Security Service on charges of abuse of power. He is currently on bail, banned from leaving the country. Sanasaryan’s duties as Director of the State Oversight Service have been temporarily suspended.

He denies wrongdoing.

