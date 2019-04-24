Ara Guler’s works hailed as ‘inspiration for future generations’ as exhibition opens at London’s Saatchi

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. An exhibition featuring the works of the late Turkish-Armenian photographer Ara Guler opened Tuesday in London’s Saatchi Gallery, Anadolu Agency reported.

According to Anadolu the exhibition has been organized by the Turkish Presidency.

Guler’s works include his famous Istanbul photographs and portraits of prominent British figures such as former Prime Minister Winston Churchill, film director Alfred Hitchcock and philosopher Bertrand Russell.

UK’s Europe Minister Alan Duncan and Turkish Ambassador Umit Yalcin inaugurated the exhibition at the gallery.

“He saw himself as a visual historian, as a photojournalist”, Duncan said about Guler, adding that the late Turkish-Armenian artist is one of the best photographers in the world.

“He put the plight of his fellow men at the heart of his visual histories, particularly in his evocative black and white portraits of Istanbul; hustling and bustling in the age before the nasty motor car,” Anadolu quoted Duncan as saying.

Duncan said he believed Guler’s photography would inspire future generations.

Guler's work will be exhibited in Paris, Kyoto, New York, Rome and Mogadishu after the London’s exhibition.

Ara Guler died in October 2018 aged 90.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan