Most correct way is Armenia’s strengthening – Vice Speaker of Parliament

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. The strengthening of Armenia is the most correct and shortest way of the recognition and condemnation of the Armenian Genocide, Vice Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan told reporters at the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial on April 24, reports Armenpress.

Commenting on the policy, called as “football diplomacy, aimed at normalizing the relations with Turkey, Alen Simonyan said this policy has been doomed to failure from the very start.

“From the very start I didn’t believe that it is possible to reach success with Turkey in this way, given the fact that Turkey has had a lot of different opportunities for launching any diplomacy. In my opinion, the football diplomacy has been doomed to failure from the very beginning”, the Vice Speaker noted.

He stated that Armenia’s position on establishing relations with Turkey has not changed. “Our positions have not changed. We have never talked with a language of preconditions on this matter”, he added.

On April 24 Armenians worldwide commemorate 104th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan