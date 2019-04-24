President of Artsakh addresses message on Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan on April 24 addressed a message on the Remembrance Day of the Armenian Genocide, his Office told Armenpress.

The message runs as follows:

“Dear compatriots,

Today, as every year on April 24, our whole people mourn and commemorate the Armenian Genocide victims, those 1,5 million Armenians who were slaughtered by the Ottoman Turkey. This crime has been among the most horrific and monstrous programs against humanity, a stigma for future generations.

On this very day we are together in Armenia, Artsakh and Diaspora, we are together in spirit and in mind, all of us bow flowers to the memory of our sanctified martyrs, our hearts suffer from that same pain and wrath.

Our unity makes us stronger and persistent, resilient and steadfast on the way to strengthen and develop our Motherland, cement the independent Armenian statehood. This is the guarantee of our people's bright future; this is our response to genocides.

We are deeply grateful to all those who stood beside the Armenian people during those hard days, rendered a helping hand to our orphaned compatriots deprived from homeland and shelter. We are grateful to those who are with us today as well, raise their voices for recognition and condemnation of the Genocide, the protection of fundamental human rights and freedoms, the victory of kindness and justice.

We always keep our innocent victims' memory bright and will further on do our utmost to prevent any tragedies ever again, so that our people celebrate only victories”.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan