Armenian Genocide commemorative events to be held in Turkey

YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Genocide commemorative events will be held also in Turkey, particularly in Istanbul.

ARMENPRESS reports Istanbul-based Armenian “Agos” periodical informs that a commemorative event will be held at Sultanahmet square of Istanbul, in front of Turkish and Islamic Arts Museum. This was the building where the Armenian intellectuals were kept after being arrested in 1915.

Since Istanbul police have banned holding a commemorative event in Istiklal street, the traditional Armenian Genocide commemorative event at Taksim Square will not take place. Instead, it will be organized at Shishane Square at 19:00, local time.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan