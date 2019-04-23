Traditional torchlight procession on the eve of Armenian Genocide commemoration day kicks off in Yerevan

YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. Traditional torchlight procession on the eve of Armenian Genocide commemoration day has kicked off from the Freedom Square of Yerevan to Tsitsernakaberd memorial complex.

ARMENPRESS reports addressing the participants before the launch of the procession ARF Supreme Body member Artur Ghazaryan said, “Your procession continues as long as genocidal Turkey has not faced the historical justice. Your procession will continue as long as the successor of the country that has committed a crime against humanity, I mean today’s Turkey and its leadership continue the policy of denial”.

The participants burnt the flag of Turkey, after which lit the torches and moved to Tsitsernakaberd.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan