Vice Speaker of Parliament comments on expected visits of Russian leader and representatives of other countries to Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. Vice Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Alen Simonyan commented on the expected visits of Russian President Vladimir Putin and representatives of other countries to Armenia, stating that Putin is expected to visit Armenia during 2019.

Asked why the Russian leader didn’t visit Armenia within a year after the 2018 April “velvet revolution”, the Vice Speaker said the reason is only technical, connected with the recent changes and elections in Armenia. “The contacts between Pashinyan and Putin are of the most frequent and warmest nature”, Simonyan said.

Earlier some media outlets reported that Vladimir Putin will visit Armenia in autumn 2019.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan