Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 23-04-19

YEREVAN, 23 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 23 April, USD exchange rate down by 0.42 drams to 481.56 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.18 drams to 542.00 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 7.56 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.47 drams to 626.56 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 17.23 drams to 19751.04 drams. Silver price down by 0.20 drams to 231.54 drams. Platinum price down by 21.46 drams to 13779.44 drams.