Three police officers from Sevan PD indicted for torturing, humiliating handcuffed suspect in 2018

YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. Three police officers of the Sevan Police Department are charged with abuse of power and torture as the Special Investigative Service concluded an investigation into an October 7, 2018 case.

On that day, a misdemeanor suspect was detained by the Sevan Police Department officers and taken into custody at the local police station.

According to the investigators, two officers physically abused the handcuffed suspect at the station. He was then taken to another room, where another officer, a high-ranking one, joined the two and resumed torturing the suspect by beating him. The officers also humiliated the suspect by expectorating on him.

The suspect sustained numerous physical injuries.

One of the officers is arrested pending trial, while the other two are on bail and banned from leaving the country.

The Special Investigative Service has concluded the investigation and the indictment has been sent to the prosecutor for further proceedings.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan