Armenia requests Russia to extradite arrested ex-official

YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has submitted the package of required documents to Russia requesting the extradition of Mihran Poghosyan (pictured above), a former lawmaker and former government official wanted on charges of abuse of power and embezzlement, the General Prosecution told ARMENPRESS.

Poghosyan was detained by Russian authorities in the Republic of Karelia in pursuance of an Armenian arrest warrant.

He was charged and declared wanted on April 15th.

Poghosyan is suspected in the crimes during his tenure as Head of the Service of Mandatory Execution of Judicial Acts, a governmental agency under the Ministry of Justice in charge of enforcing judicial rulings. He resigned from the position in 2016 when his name appeared in the Panama Papers scandal, although he denied wrongdoing.

